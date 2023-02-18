Vivo Y56 launched in India at Rs 19,999, Offers MediaTek Helio 700 SoC

Vivo has launched its new smartphone- Vivo Y56 in India today. With this smartphone, Vivo expands its Y-series in India. The smartphone is available for purchase from today on Vivo online stores as well as in retail stores. Buyers can get a cashback of Rs 1,000 if they purchase the phone using ICICI, SBI and Kotak Mahindra cards.

The Vivo Y56 costs Rs 19,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Users can purchase the device in two colour variants- Orange Shimmer and Black Engine.

The Vivo Y56 is powered by a powerful MediaTek Helio 700 SoC with 8GB RAM and storage of 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone comes with an extended RAM feature which ensures that you do not face any lag during your day-to-day activities. The display is 6.58-inch Full HD+ (2408 x 1080) along with a waterdrop style notch.

In terms of optics, the smartphone gets a 50 MP camera setup at the rear and a 16 MP Selfie camera. The 50MP primary camera comes with f/1.8 aperture and the other camera is a 2MP Bokeh camera. The front camera is a 16MP camera and takes stunning selfies. The Camera features of Vivo Y56 are Photo, Night, Portrait, Video, 50MP, Panorama, Live Photo, Slo-mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, AR Stickers, and Documents.

The device runs Android 13-based FunTouchOS 13 out of the box.

The connectivity features on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.1, GPS, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. The sensors present on the smartphone include Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-Compass, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Gyroscope etc.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The dimensions of the device are 160.05×75.60× 8.15 mm while the weight is 184 grams.

The contents inside the box include Handset, Documentation, Type-C to USB Cable, USB Power Adapter (18W), Sim Eject Tool, Protective Case, Protective Film (Applied), and Warranty Card.