Vivo Y53s 5G Launched With 90Hz Display And 5,000mAh Battery: Check Price, Specs Here

Vivo has unveiled its latest offering Vivo Y53s 5G in China. The budget-friendly phone is launched as the successor to the Vivo Y52s from last year.

The phone comes with slim bezels on the side and a thicker chin and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset. The phone features a dual rear camera setup and a display notch for the selfie camera.

The smartphone has . Vivo Y53s 5G is offered in three colour options and two RAM and storage configurations.

Vivo Y53s 5G price, Availability

Vivo Y53s priced is set at CNY 1,799 (around Rs 20,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and CNY 1,999 (around Rs 22,800) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The company is offering the phone in Iridescent, Sea Salt, and Starry Night colour options.

The phone is available on pre-sale in China via JD.com and the company’s website with a price tag of CNY 1,699 (around Rs 19,400) for the base model.

The phone is scheduled to go on sale starts from June 11.

Vivo has not shared any information on the phone’s international availability.

Vivo Y53s 5G specifications

Vivo Y53s features a 6.58-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a notch. It runs OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.

The phone is powered by an unnamed octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, which is rumored to be a Snapdragon 480.

The phone comes paired with 8GB of RAM as standard and up to 256GB of internal storage.

On the rear, the Vivo Y53s 5G features a dual rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. While at the front side the phone comes with a single selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. The company has not shared the resolution of the selfie shooter yet but it is reportedly an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Vivo Y53s packs a 5,000mAh battery with supports of 18W fast charging. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.