Vivo has launched a new version of the Vivo Y52s phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor. The Vivo Y52s debuted with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor in December last year.

The phone will be officially called Vivo Y52s (t1 edition). Except for the change of processor, the phone will have the same specification as the old model.

As per reports of GizmoChina, the Vivo Y52s (t1 edition) is priced at ¥1999 (Around Rs 22,914) for the 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage model. However, the price of the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has not been revealed by the company yet.

The Dimensity 720 version of the Vivo Y52s which was launched with a 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is now available in a new 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant that is also priced the same as Vivo Y52s (t1 edition).

Both the version of the Vivo Y52s are launched in three colour options — Coral Sea, Monet, and Titanium Gray. But the Snapdragon version of the phone does not have the Coral Sea colour variant yet in stock.

Apart from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor, the Vivo Y52s (t1 edition) features a 6.58-inch LCD display with a water drop notch for selfie camera.

The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR10 certification.

The phone runs FuntouchOS 10.5 based on Android 11.

The phone sports a dual camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor it also has a flash light on the camera module. At the front, the phone has a 8-megapixel selfie shooter. the front and rear cameras have night mode support.

The phone packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging supports. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

This will not be the first time a company has launched the phone in two processor version as Samsung is already launching its flagship phones in Exynos and Snapdragon variants for some time now.

(Source: GizmoChina)