Vivo Y51 With 48MP Triple Rear Camera Launched At Just Rs 17,990

Vivo Y51 With 48MP Triple Rear Camera Launched At Just Rs 17,990

New Delhi: Smartphone maker Vivo on Monday expanded its youthful ‘Y’ series portfolio with the launch of the ‘Y51′ in India.

Priced at Rs 17,990, the all-new Y51 will be available in two colour options – titanium sapphire and crystal symphony.

“With Vivo Y51, we are taking a step further in our customer-centric approach to offer the ‘best of everything’ from 18W Fast Charge to 5000mAh long-lasting battery and an 48MP AI Triple Rear Camera. The Y-series line-up reiterates Vivo’s efforts to make technology accessible with leading camera capabilities, premium design and seamless experience to the consumers,” Nipun Marya, Director- Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.

Vivo Y51 comes with a 6.58-inch Halo FullView Display with FHD+ (2408×1080) resolution.

It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It comes with a microSD card slot that supports expandable storage up to 1TB.

On the software front, it has Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 48MP sensor, 8MP sensor, and 2MP sensor.

On the front, it has a 16-megapixel sensor.

The back camera comes with a bunch of modes including portrait, video, pano, live photo, slo-mo, time-lapse, and more.

In terms of connectivity, Vivo Y51 supports dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The device comes with a fast charge support of 18W.