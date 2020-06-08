Vivo Y50
Vivo Y50 (Photo: IANS)

Vivo Y50 with 4 cameras launched in India for Rs 17,990

By IANS

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Monday launched all-new Vivo Y50 with quad rear camera setup and a massive 5,000mAh battery India for Rs 17,990.

Powered by Snapdragon 665 chip paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, the device will be available for purchase on Vivo India e-store, other online platforms and retail stores.

“The Y50 caters to the increasing expectations of our consumers who are on a constant look-out for a device with a bigger battery, bigger display and great cameras, all at an affordable price point thus, giving ‘More Power To You,” Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.

The smartphone sports 6.53-inch iView display with an FHD+ resolution and a 90.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The screen also features a punch-hole notch.

The device has a quad rear camera setup which includes a 13MP primary shooter with f/2.2 aperture, an 8MP wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP macro camera with 4cm focal length and f/2.4 aperture.

The notch on the front houses a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture lens. The device comes with Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10 and is backed up by 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging.

