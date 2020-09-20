New Delhi: In a good news to smartphone buyers, Vivo announced price cut for two of its smartphones in India. Vivo Y50 and the Vivo S1 Pro price have gone down by Rs. 1,000 in India.

The phone was launched at Rs. 17,990 in June and has received a Rs. 1,000 price cut. Now priced the price of the phone is at Rs. 16,990 for 8GB + 128GB variant. The offer is available in Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo online store, and offline retailers. The phone comes with color variations of Iris Blue and Pearl White.

The Vivo S1 Pro is now priced at Rs. 18,990 for its single 8GB + 128GB variant instead of its previous launched price of Rs. 19,990. The Vivo S1 Pro can now be purchased for Rs. 18,990 from Amazon, Flipkart, offline retailers, and Vivo online store. The phone comes in Mystic Black, Jazy Blue, and Dreamy White colour options.

The Vivo Y50 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) display, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y50 also features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Vivo S1 Pro features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display, powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

The Vivo S1 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that consists of the 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel and a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The S1 Pro phone also has a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.