Vivo Y35 with 5000mAh battery, 50MP camera launched in India: Price, offers and more

Vivo has launched the new Y35 smartphone under the Y series of mobile handsets in India. The handset comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an extraordinary 50 megapixel primary camera. This model is available in a sole 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that has 44 Watts flash charging support. The highlight of this mobile phone is the Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm 4G processor.



Vivo Y35 Price details in India

The handset comes in two beautiful and classic colors: Agate Black and Dawn Gold. The Vivo Y35 is priced at Rs 18,499 in India. Interested customers can purchase the Vivo Y35 on various online retail platforms and at the official Vivo e-store website.

As part of launch offers, buyers can get up to Rs 1,000 cashback on purchase of Vivo Y35 using ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak and OneCard until September 30, 2022.

Vivo Y35 launch announcements went viral globally last month. The manufacturing unit launched the product in Malaysia.

Vivo Y35 Specifications

The Vivo Y35 features a 6.58-inch FHD+ curved LCD display with 1,080×2,408 pixels resolution and, 90Hz refresh rate. It runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box. As per the company, the smartphone comes with frosted anti-glare (AG) coating, which keeps the smartphone profected from fingerprints and scratches.

Under the hood, the smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Vivo Y35 sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, 2MP bokeh camera and 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and videos, the smartphone features a 16MP camera at the front. It has Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology.

The Vivo Y35 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging, It runs on Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12 out of the box. The device has Face Wake and Fingerprint sensing for security measures. Sensor board comprises of ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass, and proximity sensor. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, FM radio and more