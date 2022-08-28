Vivo Y35 to launch in India tomorrow, Know what are the expected features of the device

Vivo India has teased the launch of its upcoming smartphone- Vivo Y35 in India. The smartphone manufacturer has taken to Twitter to announce the development. The device has been recently launched in Indonesia and we expect similar features on it as it enters the Indian smartphone market.

The key highlights of the Vivo Y35 include 8GB + 8GB extended RAM, 44W flash charge, 5000mAh battery, splash waterproof, Vivo dynamic design, 50MP night camera, audio booster 2.0, FHD+ 90Hz sunlight screen, and much more.

Give your style a boost with our stunning new #vivoY35 – launching tomorrow! Stay tuned. #ItsMyStyle pic.twitter.com/r11PRZ3saX — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) August 28, 2022

The details about the specifications of the device (launched in Indonesia) are mentioned below.

Display and Camera

The Vivo Y35 4G smartphone offers a 6.58-inch display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. The display offers Full-HD+ resolution and has a water-drop notch to house the selfie camera. The device has thin bezels across all sides of the display.

In terms of photography, the smartphone gets a triple camera setup at the rear which includes 50MP primary camera, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. However, on the front, the selfie camera is an 8MP shooter.

The device draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The Snapdragon 680SoC (6nm) is paired with 8GB RAM while the storage of the device is 128GB. Meanwhile, the device also gets a micro SD card slot that can add up storage up to 1TB. The virtual RAM feature of the device offers RAM extension of up to 8GB.

Software and Connectivity

The Vivo Y35 4G gets Funtouch OS 12 based Android 12 out of the box. The device offers a huge 5000mAh battery that gets a 44W fast charging. The smartphone has USB Type-C connectivity for charging and data sharing. The flash charging on the device offers 70% battery in a matter of just 34 minutes.

The sensors present on the device are accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope and proximity sensor.

Price and Colours

The Vivo Y35 4G has a starting price of Rp 3,399,000 (Approx. Rs 18,265) in Indonesia. The color options for the device are Agate Black and Dawn Gold. Various sources have mentioned that the price of the smartphone will be Rs 18,499. However, we can be clear about the specifications and price once the device launches in India, tomorrow.