Vivo Y35 5G launched with Dimensity 700 SoC, How is it different from the 4G variant

Vivo has launched a new 5G version of the Vivo Y35, which was launched in August in China. The Vivo Y35 5G variant comes with Dimensity 700 SoC instead of Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is used in the 4G variant.

Let’s take a look at the specifications and price of Vivo Y35.

Vivo Y35 5G Specifications

The vivo Y35 5G is equipped with a 6.51″ LCD with a waterdrop notch which is similar to that of the 4G model. However, the screen supports up to 60Hz refresh rate and has a HD+ screen resolution, which is inferior in comparison to the FullHD+ screen resolution and 90Hz refresh rate of the 4G variant.

The Os is also different for both the variants of Y35. The Y35 4G was launched with Android 11-based FuntouchOS 12, while the Y35 5G boots OriginOS Ocean based on Android 13.

Vivo is offering a dual camera setup with the Y35 5G. The camera set up includes a 13MP primary and 2MP macro cameras. While the Y35 4G came with a 50MP triple camera. The vivo Y35 5G has a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, instead of a 16MP shooter that is seen in the 4G variant.

The vivo Y35 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery similar to the 4G model. However, the charging support has been reduced to 15W from 44W. Other features of the phone includes a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C port.

Vivo Y35 5G Price

The vivo Y35 5G is available in black, gold, and blue color options. Customers get to choose from three memory options in China – 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB. The three variants are priced at CNY1,199 (around Rs 14,209), CNY1,399 (around Rs 16,579), and CNY1,499 (around Rs 17,764), respectively. Buyers can purchase it through vivo’s official Chinese website, but there’s no word on its availability in other markets including India.

In comparison, the Y35 4G variant comes in two beautiful and classic colors: Agate Black and Dawn Gold. The Vivo Y35 is priced at Rs 18,499 in India.

Should you buy it?