Vivo Y31T 5G India launch confirmed: check specifications, features

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Vivo Y31T 5G launched in India today.

Vivo’s smartphone has appeared on the company’s India online store, and the website not only carries all major specification details but also the pricing of Vivo Y31T 5G.

Specifications

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Display: 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with 720 × 1608 pixel resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,250 nits

Processor: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset with two performance cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz and six efficiency cores at up to 1.95GHz

RAM and Storage: Up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Operating System: Android 16-based OriginOS 6

Rear Camera: 50-megapixel primary camera + 2-megapixel Bokeh sensor

Front Camera: 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls

Battery: 7,200mAh

Charging: 44W fast charging

Durability: IP66/IP68-rated protection

Connectivity: 5G support

Vivo has not yet revealed the India price or exact launch date of the Y31T 5G.