Vivo Y31t 5G goes on sale in India with 7,200mah battery

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The new Vivo smartphone starts at ₹25,999 and features a 120Hz display, 44W fast charging and IP68/IP69 protection.

The smartphone comes with a 6.75-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC at its core.

It is fuelled by OriginOS 6 with Android 16, combined with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage.

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The Photography aspect to include main camera comes at 50-megapixel. Next to the main camera comes a depth sensor, which includes a 2-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel camera included for the front.

The Battery size of the Y31t 5G is 5000mAh, that support 44W fast charging.

It holds an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance and is available in a couple of color options in 3 distinct colors: crimson red, golden mist, and seashore green.