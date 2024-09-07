Vivo Y300 Pro with 6500mAh battery launched, Check feature, specs details

Advertisement

The Vivo Y300 Pro has been launched as the company’s latest smartphone in the Y series in China. The smartphone comes with a 6.77-inch 120Hz 3D curved AMOLED display, and is packed with an Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, along with a 2MP depth sensor and a 32MP front camera.

The vivo Y300 Pro mobile phone has passed the SGS five-star drop resistance certification, supports 12 hours of rain resistance, and the screen works with oily/wet hands, said the company.

The main highlight of the phone is the huge, 6500mAh blue ocean battery, the largest on a vivo phone till date. It has 80W fast charging and the phone supports reverse charging. Even after 1700 full charging cycles, the battery health will be over 80%, and the company promises 5-year battery warranty service.

Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y300 Pro price in China is set at 1799 yuan (around Rs 21,285) for the 8GB+128GB model. It also comes in a 8GB+256GB model that has a price tag of 1999 yuan (around Rs. 23,655), and the 12GB+256GB is priced at 2199 yuan (around Rs. 26,020). Meanwhile, the top-end 12GB+512GB model costs 2499 yuan (around Rs. 29,570).

The phone is already available to order in Black Jade, White, Gold and Titanium colours. The sale date is set for September 14th in China.

Vivo Y300 Pro specifications

Display:

The device features a 6.77-inch (2392 x 1080 pixels) Full HD quad curved AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, up to 5000 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate.

Processor:

Powering the device is an Octa Core (4x A78 at 2.2GHz+4x A55 at 1.8GHz Kryo CPUs) Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 710 GPU.

Storage:

It packs up to 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB (UFS2.2) storage

Processor:

The device boots Android 14 with OriginOS 14 on top.

Camera:

The device is equipped with a 50MP primary camera with Sony LYT-600 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, a secondary 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, Aura light. The device has a 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture to capture selfies.

Battery:

Vivo has packed a massive 6500mAh (min) battery on the phone. The battery support up to 80W fast charging.

Dimension:

Dimensions wise the phone measures 163.72×75 ×7.69mm and weighs 93.6g.

Other features:

Dual SIM (nano + nano), In-display fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers, Dust and Splash resistant (IP65), 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1,GPS, USB Type-C.