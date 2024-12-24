Vivo Y29 5G launched in India with 5,500mAh battery, price starting at only Rs 13,999

Smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched the Vivo Y29 5G smartphone in India. The starting price is Rs 13,999, check details here.

By KalingaTV Bureau
Vivo Y29 5G launched

The highly anticipated Vivo Y29 5G smartphone has been officially launched in India following its flagship X200 series. The phone offers consumer durability and advanced technology at an attractive price point. Apart from this the device, Vivo Y29 5G is available at a starting price of Just Rs 13,999 and comes with an HD+ display, 5,500mAh battery, MediaTek processor, and 50MP camera.

The Vivo Y29 5G is available in the Vivo India e-store. The smartphone shall soon be available through Flipkart, and Amazon India as well as various offline stores.

Features:

The Vivo Y29 5G features a 50MP primary camera for high-quality photography and is equipped with a powerful 5500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. This combination enables users to capture stunning images while enjoying extended usage without the need for frequent recharges. Additionally, the phone has an IP64 rating, making it resistant to dust and water, and it offers military-grade durability for extra protection against shocks.

Specifications:

The Vivo Y29 5G Smartphone has a 6.68-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 1608 x 720 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo phone Processor is MediaTek Dimensity 6300, this phone is available in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a stereo speaker setup, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It also includes Bluetooth 5.4 and a USB 2.0 port. The Y29 5G is 8.1mm thick and weighs approximately 198 grams. This phone has 128GB / 256GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, with the option to expand it via the microSD card slot.

The device offers a 50MP primary sensor and a 0.08MP secondary shooter with a circular LED flash. Colour options are Glacier Blue, Titanium Gold, and Diamond Black.

Vivo Y29 5G price:

Vivo Y29 5G has a starting price of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 15,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage option, Rs 16,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB model.
