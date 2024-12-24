Vivo Y29 5G launched in India with 5,500mAh battery, price starting at only Rs 13,999
Smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched the Vivo Y29 5G smartphone in India. The starting price is Rs 13,999, check details here.
The highly anticipated Vivo Y29 5G smartphone has been officially launched in India following its flagship X200 series. The phone offers consumer durability and advanced technology at an attractive price point. Apart from this the device, Vivo Y29 5G is available at a starting price of Just Rs 13,999 and comes with an HD+ display, 5,500mAh battery, MediaTek processor, and 50MP camera.
The Vivo Y29 5G is available in the Vivo India e-store. The smartphone shall soon be available through Flipkart, and Amazon India as well as various offline stores.
Features:
Specifications:
The Vivo Y29 5G Smartphone has a 6.68-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 1608 x 720 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo phone Processor is MediaTek Dimensity 6300, this phone is available in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a stereo speaker setup, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It also includes Bluetooth 5.4 and a USB 2.0 port. The Y29 5G is 8.1mm thick and weighs approximately 198 grams. This phone has 128GB / 256GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, with the option to expand it via the microSD card slot.
The device offers a 50MP primary sensor and a 0.08MP secondary shooter with a circular LED flash. Colour options are Glacier Blue, Titanium Gold, and Diamond Black.