Vivo Y29 5G launched in India with 5,500mAh battery, price starting at only Rs 13,999

The Vivo Y29 5G features a 50MP primary camera for high-quality photography and is equipped with a powerful 5500mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. This combination enables users to capture stunning images while enjoying extended usage without the need for frequent recharges. Additionally, the phone has an IP64 rating, making it resistant to dust and water, and it offers military-grade durability for extra protection against shocks.

Specifications:

The Vivo Y29 5G Smartphone has a 6.68-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 1608 x 720 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo phone Processor is MediaTek Dimensity 6300, this phone is available in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a stereo speaker setup, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It also includes Bluetooth 5.4 and a USB 2.0 port. The Y29 5G is 8.1mm thick and weighs approximately 198 grams. This phone has 128GB / 256GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, with the option to expand it via the microSD card slot.