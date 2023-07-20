Vivo Y27 with 50MP camera and Helio G85 chipset gets launched in India

Vivo Y27 has been launched with 50MP camera and Helio G85 processor on board. The Vivo Y27 4G has been introduced in multiple markets including India. The smartphone has been launched in Malaysia at MYR699 ($155) and in India at Rs 14,999 ($185).

We have mentioned the specifications of the device below.

The Vivo Y27 gets a 6.64” IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution. The display supports 90Hz refresh rate with 1080×2388 pixel resolution and 600 nits of peak brightness. The device gets a MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor at the core and Android 13 OS with FunTouch UI. When it comes to camera setup, the device gets dual camera setup with 50MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is an 8MP sensor.

The device gets 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is also a provision of increasing the storage via microSD card. The extended RAM feature on the smartphone ensures that performs heavy tasks. There is a 5000 mAh battery along with 44W fast charging support on it. The fingerprint sensor is located on the side of the device.

Color options that are available on the device include Burgundy Black, Sea Blue and Garden Green. Vivo India does not offer Blue variant.