Vivo Y21s with 5,000mAh battery, 50MP triple cameras launched: Price, specifications

Vivo has launched the Vivo Y21s in the Indonesian market. The phone is an descendant of the Vivo Y21 that was launched in India last month. The phone has similar specifications as the same as that of the Vivo Y21, except its processor and camera specs. The phone also has the same design as the Vivo Y21.

It is the first midrange Vivo smartphone to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera.

The Vivo Y21s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 Gaming SoC and features a triple rear camera setup.

Vivo Y21s price, sale

The new Vivo Y21s price is set at IDR 2,799,000 (around Rs 14,400) for the single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It is available for purchase in exclusively on the online site Shopee in Midnight Blue and Pearl White colour options. The Chinese company has not shared any information on its international availability.

Vivo Y21s specifications

The Vivo Y21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD display with and a regular 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It runs on Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11.1.

The Vivo Y21s has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support for security.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 gaming SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded further up to 1TB using a microSD card slot.

The phone sports is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

The smartphone features an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture at the front.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Connectivity options of the Vivo Y21s include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, dual-SIM slots (Nano + Nano), 4G, GPS, OTG, and more.

Other sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope. The phone weighs 182 grams and measures 164 x 76x8mm.