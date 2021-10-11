Vivo Y20T with Snapdragon 662 SoC, triple rear camera launched in India: Check price, specs

Vivo has unveiled its latest offering ‘Vivo Y20T’ in India on Monday under the Vivo Y series smartphones. The Vivo Y20T features the Chinese company’s Extended RAM 2.0 technology that essentially borrows up to 1GB of the phone’s inbuilt storage for RAM functions.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and features a triple camera setup at the back. The handset has a large battery and supports fast charging.

Vivo Y20T price in India, availability

The Vivo Y20T comes in single 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration option that is priced at Rs 15,490. The phone is available for purchase in Obsidian Black and Purist Blue colours at Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata Cliq, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and all partner retail stores.

Vivo is also offering the smartphone with No cost EMI up to 12 months who makes the purchase with Bajaj Finserv (Additional upto Rs 500 Cashback) on e-store. Other online offers include six-month no-cost exchange on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, and Tata Cliq.

Vivo Y20T specifications

The Vivo Y20T features a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo FullView screen with a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels. It has a notch for the selfie camera. The phone supports dual-SIM (Nano) and runs Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset along with a 6GB of RAM and 1GB of extended RAM. The phone has 64GB of inbuilt storage that supports expansion thorough microSD card (up to 1TB) via a dedicated slot.

The Vivo Y20T comes with Multi Turbo 5.0 along with Ultra Game Mode, Esports Mode, 4D Game Vibration, and Game Picture-in-Picture. So, it is a treat for Gaming Enthusiasts who want to play games on a budget smartphone.

The Vivo phone sports a triple rear camera setup that compromises of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, the Vivo Y20T houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter that has an f/1.8 aperture the front. The front camera also has Aura Screen Light along with Portrait Mode features.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that has 18W fast charging support. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity feature of the phone include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The device measures 164.41×76.32×8.41mm and weighs 192 grams.