Vivo Y19s 5G launched in India, offers 6000mAh battery with 6300 SoC

The Vivo Y19s 5G has been launched in India and the device is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 SoC. According to report by Gizmochina, the base variant of the device i.e. 4GB RAM + 64GB storage will cost Rs 10,999. Vivo India is yet to mention the prices of the Y19s 5G on its website.

Specifications

Vivo Y19s 5G gets a 6.74-inch LCD screen with resolution of 720×1600 pixels. The refresh rate of the device is 90Hz while the peak brightness is up to 700 nits.

MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 SoC powers the device and it gets two performance cores along with six efficiency cores. The peak clock speed is 2.4GHz. The device gets up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of on-board storage. The device also gets support for up to 2TB of MicroSD card. Vivo Y19s 5G gets Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 out of the box.

In terms of camera, the Vivo Y19s 5G offers a dual rear camera unit. The primary camera of the device is 13MP (f/2.2) and it is joined by a secondary camera. The selfie camera of the device is 5MP (f/2.2). Connectivity features on the device include fingerprint scanner, 5G,Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS and Galileo.

The device gets 6000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. Vivo Y19s 5G weighs 199g and it measures 167.3×76.95×8.19mm.