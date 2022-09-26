Vivo Y16 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India; Check price, specs

Vivo has launched the new Vivo Y16 under the Y-series smartphone in India. The newly launched Vivo Y16 will be the newest addition to the Y-series family that includes the Vivo Y22, the Vivo Y35, the Vivo Y75 5G and the Vivo Y21G among others. It competes with the likes of the Realme Narzo 30A, the Infinix Hot 10S, Tecno Spark 7T and the Poco M4 Pro among others.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery, a 13MP dual-rear camera setup and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor among others.

Vivo Y16 price and availability

The newly launched Vivo Y16 comes in two variants — the base variant of the smartphone with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage option that is priced at Rs 9,999 in India. On the other hand, the top-end 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage variant costs Rs 12,499. The Vivo Y16 smartphone will be available in India in Stellar Black and Drizzling Gold colour variants.

Vivo hasn’t announced the availability of its newly launched Y-series smartphone yet. However, the company does say that the smartphone will be available for purchase on Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores.

As an introductory offers, the company is offering cashback of up to Rs 1,000 on Kotak, IDFC, OneCard, BOB, Federal, AU bank cards across all partner retail stores. Additionally, interested buyers who purchase the smartphone online can avail a cashback of Rs 750 on using their HDFC debit and credit cards.

Vivo Y16 specifications

Talking about its specifications, the Vivo Y16 smartphone runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and features a 6.51-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels. The Vivo Y16 smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 system-on-chip, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage space. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.

As far as the optics are concerned, the Vivo Y16 smartphone features a dual rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 5MP camera for selfies and video chats. For connectivity, it has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C.