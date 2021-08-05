Vivo Y12G budget smartphone with 5,000mAh battery, dual camera launched in India: Price, Specs

Vivo has silently launched another budget phone ‘Vivo Y12G’ in India. The new Vivo phone is available with dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC.

The Vivo Y12G competes against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M12, Redmi 9 Power, and the Poco M2.

The smartphone also appears to be identical to the Vivo Y12s that was launched in the Indian market in January.

Vivo Y12G price in India, availability details

Vivo Y12G price in India is set at Rs 10,990 for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It is available in Glacier Blue and Phantom Black colours.

The phone is currently available for purchase on official website of Vivo India.

As per reports of Gadgets 360, the smartphone will also be available through Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, and across all partner retail stores.

The listing of the Vivo Y12G was initially reported by technology blog DroidAfrica.

Vivo Y12G specifications

The Vivo Y12G features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has dual-SIM (Nano) support.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 on top.

For photos and videos, the phone sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

At the front, the device has a 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that has 10W charging support. The smartphone measures 164.41×76.32×8.41mm and weighs 191 grams.