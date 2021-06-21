Vivo Y12A with 5,000mAh battery and 13MP dual cameras launched; Check price, specs

Vivo has launched another affordable offering –Vivo Y12A in Singapore and Thailand. It is the latest addition to Vivo’s Y12 series that already has Vivo Y12, Vivo Y12i, Vivo Y12s, and Vivo Y12s 2021.

The Y12A is said to be a rebadged version of the Y12s 2021, which debuted in Vietnam last month.

The Vivo Y12A is equipped with 5,000mAh battery and 13MP dual camera and is powered with the Snapdragon 439 chipset.

Vivo Y12A price

The Vivo Y12A price is set at 4,499 Baht (around Rs 11,800) in Thailand for the single 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage variant. The device is available in two colors — green and blue.

Vivo Y12A specifications and features

The Vivo Y12A features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a teardrop notch for the selfie camera. The phone runs on Android 10 OS based FuntouchOS 11.

Under the hood, the device comes powered with an octa-core 1.95GHz Snapdragon 439 Soc along with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB built-in storage and a microSD card slot to further extend the storage space up to 256GB.

For photos and videos, the handset sports a dual rear camera set up with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel auxiliary lens. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera to capture selfies.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery that carries support for 10W charging and 5W reverse charging. It also features a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security purpose.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a microUSB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.