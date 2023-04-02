Vivo Y11 2023 model unveiled in China, offers MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Smartphone maker Vivo has unveiled the 2023 model of its budget smartphone Vivo Y11. The smartphone has been existing in the market for almost a decade. It was initially launched in 2014, followed by a second update in 2019. The 2023 update is the third update of the smartphone. Vivo has offered some changes in the design as well as the hardware, when it comes to the new variant.

When it comes to design, the Vivo Y11 gets a 6.51-inch display that supports a 60Hz LCD display with HD+ resolution. The display continues to offers a waterdrop notch that houses a 5MP f/2.2 selfie camera. A rectangular camera module houses the primary camera as well as the LED flash. The primary camera is based on a 8MP sensor and it is paired with a LED flash. There is no presence of secondary back camera on the smartphone. It is quite odd as the 2019 variant offers a 2MP depth camera along with a 13MP primary camera. There is no fingerprint sensor on the smartphone.

Speaking about the processor of the device, the Vivo Y11 (2023) is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor that is powered by up to 6GB of RAM. The storage on the device is 128GB and it is expandable up to 1TB through a micro SD card. The OS offered on the device is Android 12 based OriginOS and it supports 10W charging support. The battery capacity of the device is 5000mAh.

The device is offered in Blue and Black colours and two memory options. The first variant is 4GB RAM +128GB storage and costs CNY 899 (approx. Rs 10,755). On the other hand, the second variant is 6GB RAM +128GB variant and costs CNY999 (approx. Rs 11,950). We are not sure whether the smartphone will be available in International markets or will be limited just to China.