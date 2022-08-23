Vivo Y02s with Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched, Priced around Rs 9,250

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in Philippines dubbed as ‘Vivo Y02s’. The new Vivo smartphone made its debut in the Philippines a few days after it was spotted on Vivo’s official global website. Vivo Y02s has been launched as the successor to the Vivo Y01 that was launched in May earlier this year.

Vivo Y02s comes with a 6.51-inch Halo FullView display and a 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and sports a single rear camera.

Vivo Y02s price, availability

The Vivo Y02s is available in a single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration that is priced at PHP 6,499 (around Rs 9,250). It is available in two colour options: Flourite Black and Vibrant Blue. You can purchase it in the South Asian country. However, there is no information whether the phone will be coming to the Indian market.

Vivo Y02s specifications

The Vivo Y02s has mostly similar specifications as the Vivo Y01. It has the same MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 3GB RAM. The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y02s runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12.

It is equipped with a 6.51-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Halo Full View IPS LCD display along with 20:9 aspect ratio and Eye Protection Mode. It has a single rear camera. Vivo has provided an Ultra Game Mode feature such as Do Not Disturb and e-sports mode in the phone.

The Vivo Y02s comes with Multi-Turbo 5.5 feature to optimise performance and reduce stuttering as well as lag in games.