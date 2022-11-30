Vivo Y02 with 5,000mAh battery launched, Check price, specifications

Vivo has launched a new smartphone namely Vivo Y02 under its Y-series in Indonesia. The handset has debuted as the successor to the Vivo Y01 phone that was launched earlier this year. The affordable Vivo Y02 comes with a 5,000mAh battery and is powered by an octa-core chipset.

Vivo Y02 price and availability

Vivo Y02 is priced at IDR 1,499,000 (around Rs 8,000) in Indonesia for the single 3GB RAM with 32GB storage variant. The smartphone is available for purchase in Cosmic Grey and Orchid Blue colour options.

Vivo has not revealed the phone’s availability in other markets yet. But, we expect it to arrive in global markets, including India soon.

Vivo Y02 specifications

The Vivo Y02 smartphone features a 6.51-inch HD+ FullView display with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution and an Eye Protection feature. The company has not specified yet. We only know that it is a Octa-core processor. We expect it to be the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC. The processor is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The device runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 Go Edition operating system. The Vivo Y02 phone packs a 5,000mAh battery. The company has claimed that it will provide a battery life with up to 18 hours of video playback time. The smartphone comes with a 10 watt charging adapter and supports wireless charging as well.

On the camera front, Vivo Y02 features an 8MP camera on the back with f/2.0 aperture. The handset sports a 5MP camera at the front with f/2.2, to capture selfies.

The smartphone has a stylish trendy design and is comfortable to hold. It is just 8.49 mm thick with a 2.5D slim body.