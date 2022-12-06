Vivo Y02 with 5,000mAh battery debuts in India at Rs 8,999

Vivo has launched a new affordable smartphone, dubbed the Vivo Y02 in India under the Rs 10,000 category. The Vivo Y02 comes with a 5,000mAh battery, an 8MP camera, and an HD+ waterdrop notch display. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor.

Check the full details regarding the price, full specifications, and features of the entry-level Vivo Y02 below:

Vivo Y02 price in India, availability

The Vivo Y02 smartphone price in India is set at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage option. Customers can purchase the newly launched Vivo Y02 on Vivo India online store. The phone is available in Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey colour options.

Vivo Y02 specifications

Talking about the specifications of the device, the Vivo Y02 features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel that supports up to 60Hz refresh rate. The screen has a 720×1,600 pixel resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and an eye-protection mode. Under the hood, the Vivo Y02 carries a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, which is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

The Vivo Y02 runs Android 12 Go Edition out of the box, which is layered with FunTouchOS 12 skin atop.

Vivo has fitted 8MP main camera and a 5MP selfie snapper to capture pictures and videos. You can click decent picture with photography features like face beauty and timelapse. Speaking of the battery, the device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The Vivo phone has a USB 2.0 charging port.

In terms of dimensions, the Vivo Y02 measures 163.99×75.64×8.49mm and weighs around 186 grams. The phone has support for dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.