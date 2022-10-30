Vivo Y01 phone: Price and specification details, check here

The Vivo Y01 phone was launched in March, 2022. There are some plans to relaunch the phone with 5G support. However, as of 30th October 2022, the phone has been priced in India at Rs 7999.

Vivo Y01 phone specifications

The phone comes with a 60 Hz refresh rate 6.51-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 720×1600 pixels (HD+) and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) processor. It comes with 2GB of RAM. The Vivo Y01 runs Android 11 (Go edition) and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

The phone packs an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera setup has autofocus. It has a single front camera setup for selfies, featuring a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

It runs Funtouch OS 11.1 is based on Android 11 (Go edition) and packs 32GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 1000GB) with a dedicated slot.

The Vivo Y01 is a dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) mobile that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards.

It measures 163.96 x 75.20 x 8.28mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 178.00 grams. It was launched in Elegant Black and Sapphire Blue colours.

Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, USB OTG, Micro-USB, Headphones, FM radio, 3G, and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include accelerometer and proximity sensor.

The Vivo Y01 supports face unlock.