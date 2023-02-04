Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor launched

The Vivo X90 series has been launched in Malaysia and it comprises Vivo X90 and the Vivo X90Pro. The Vivo X90 Pro+ still remains an exclusive device for China. The key specs of both smartphones include MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor along with a dedicated V2 chip and 120W fast charging. We expect that both devices will be launched soon in India as well as European markets.

Vivo X90

The Vivo X90 offers an AMOLED display of 6.78 inches FHD+ with a refresh rate of 2800 x 1260 pixels. The refresh rate of the device is 120Hz while the touch sampling rate is 300Hz. The device gets triple rear camera setup which comprises of 50MP Sony IMX866 primary lens, 12MP portrait sensor and ultra-wide lens of 12MP with OIS. The selfie camera is a 32MP unit and is housed in a pinch-hole panel. Both the Vivo X90 and the Vivo X90 Pro get camera modes and features developed by Zeiss.

In terms of processor, the smartphone gets a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, LPRRD5 RAM, UFS 4.0 storage and battery of 4810mAh. The smartphone also supports fast charging of 120W. Vivo packs Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 OS out of the box for the VivoX90. The device gets up to12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. In terms of security, the device packs an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP64 rating.

Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C and much more. The Vivo X90 costs RM 3699 (Rs 71,085 approx.) for 12GB + 256GB variant.

Vivo X90 Pro

The Pro variant of the Vivo X90 offers an FHD+ AMOLED display of 6.78-inch with refresh rate 120Hz. The resolution of the display is 2800 x 1260 pixels. On the other hand the touch sampling rate is 300Hz. The device gets triple rear camera setup which comprises of 50MP Sony UMX866 primary lens, 50MP portrait sensor and ultra-wide lens of 12MP. The selfie camera is a 32MP unit.

In terms of processor, the smartphone also gets a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, LPRRD5 RAM, UFS 4.0 storage and battery of 4870mAh. The smartphone also supports fast charging of 120W and wireless charging of 50W. Vivo claims that the battery can be charged from 0 to 50 percent in just 8 minutes.

Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C and much more. In terms of security, the device packs an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP64 rating.

Users get Android 13 OS out of the box. The Vivo X90 costs RM 4999 (Rs 96,067 approx.) for 12GB + 256GB variant.