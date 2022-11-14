Vivo X90 series likely to be launched in November 2022, What can we expect from it

Smartphone manufacturer Vivo is all set to launch its next flagship series – X90 very soon. According to sources, the company is all set to launch the Vivo X90 series on November 22, 2022 in China. The series will include smartphones like X90, X90 Pro and X90 Pro+.

According to sources, the Vivo X90 series is expected to be available in Red colour. All the devices are expected to be a 512GB storage variant.

The flagship device- Vivo X90 Pro+ is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. In terms of optics, the smartphone will have a 1” Sony IMX989 sensor as the primary camera. On the other hand, the Vivo X90 Pro is expected to be offered in Black or red. In terms of storage, users will get three variants. The device will be offered in three variants- 8GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, 12GB RAM + 256 GB Storage and 12GB RAM + 512 Storage.

The youngest sibling of the series is the Vivo X90 and it is expected to be powered by a Dimensity 9200 chipset. The device is expected to be available in four variants. The variants are 8GB RAM + 128 Storage, 8GB RAM + 256 Storage, 12GB RAM + 256 Storage and 12GB RAM + 512 Storage variants.