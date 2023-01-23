Vivo X90 series global launch expected to take place on February 3, pre-sales to start from January 27

The flagship series from Vivo is expected to launch globally on February 3. The Vivo X90 series had been earlier unveiled in November 2022. This news has been leaked by Paras Guglani. He has also revealed that pre-sales will start as early as January 27.

The important specs of the smartphone have been mentioned below in detail

Vivo X90

The youngest sibling of the X90 series offers an AMOLED display of 6.78 inches with a refresh rate of 2800 x 1260 pixels. The refresh rate of the device is 120Hz while the touch sampling rate is 300Hz. The device gets triple rear camera setup which comprises of 50MP Sony UMX866 primary lens, 12MP portrait sensor and ultra-wide lens of 12MP. The selfie camera is a 32MP unit and is housed in a pinch-hole panel.

In terms of processor, the smartphone gets a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, LPRRD5 RAM, UFS 4.0 storage and battery of 4810mAh. The smartphone also supports fast charging of 120W. Vivo packs the device with Android 13 OS.

Vivo X90 Pro

Vivo X90 Pro offers an AMOLED display of 6.78-inch with refresh rate 120Hz. The resolution of the display is 2800 x 1260 pixels. On the other hand the touch sampling rate is 300Hz. The device gets triple rear camera setup which comprises of 50MP Sony UMX866 primary lens, 50MP portrait sensor and ultra-wide lens of 12MP. The selfie camera is a 32MP unit.

In terms of processor, the smartphone gets a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, LPRRD5 RAM, UFS 4.0 storage and battery of 4870mAh. The smartphone also supports fast charging of 120W and wireless charging of 50W. Users get Android 13 OS out of the box.

Vivo X90 Pro+

The flagship device of Vivo is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and is paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The device supports fast charging as well as wireless charging. Users get Android 13 OS out of the box.

In terms of display the smartphone gets a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. The rear of the device has four cameras. The primary camera is a 50MP IMX 989 lens. The other cameras include 50MP portrait lens, 48MP ultra-wide lens and a 64MP telephoto sensor.