Vivo X90 Series Indian launch date confirmed for April 26

Vivo has confirmed the India launch date of the flagship Vivo X90 series for April 26. The Vivo X90 series was first launched in China back in November 2022. The series consists of three models including a Vivo X90, the X90 Pro, and the X90 Pro+.

Let’s check out what the Vivo X90 series for Indian market might feature.

Vivo X90 series launch and specifications

The Vivo X90 series will launch in India on April 26 at 12 pm. All the three models of the Vivo X90 line up including the X90, the X90 Pro, and the X90 Pro+ is expected to come with ZEISS-backed cameras placed in a massive circular camera bump.

Under the hood, the X90 Pro+ comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, while the other two models are powered by the MediaTek Dimentiy 9200 SoC.

The X90 and the X90 Pro feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming. There’s support for up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Vivo X90 Pro gets a 50MP Zeiss 1-inch T* main camera, a 50MP portrait lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 4,870mAh battery with 120W fast charging. It runs Android 13.

The Vivo X90 has more or less the same specs, except for a smaller 4,810mAh battery and a changed camera configuration (a 50MP VCS bionic spectrum primary camera, a 12MP portrait lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens).

As for the high-end X90 Pro+, it has a 1-inch Sony IMX989 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 64MP periscope lens. The front camera stands at 32MP. The ZEISS magic is clubbed with the company’s V2 imaging chip for enhanced photography. It has a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED 2K LTPO 4.0 display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits of peak brightness, a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and more.