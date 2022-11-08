Vivo X90 Pro+ tipped to feature 100x Zoom camera

Vivo is reportedly going to launch the new X90 series in China by the end of December this year. The live images of one of the Pro models of the smartphone has been leaked online ahead of its launch.

Tipster Ice universe with the username UniverseIce shared the image on Twitter.

The leaked images of the smartphone, which is said to be Vivo X90 Pro+, show the textured rear panel with a quad rear camera setup. The camera panel was seen with the Zeiss logo with a Sony IMX989V image sens. The camera is said to offer up to 100x zoom.

Apart from this, the tipster has also revealed that the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC.

Vivo could launch the smartphone in China by the end of December this year. The tipster has also hinted that the Vivo X90 Pro Plus could also launch globally. However, it is uncertain which regions this Vivo smartphone will initially arrive in.

Prior to this, tipster Digital Chat Station also shared a similar design for the Vivo X90 Pro Plus. It shows four camera sensors inside the circular module in the rear.

There also appears to be an LED flash on the top right corner of the smartphone. The Vivo X90 Pro+ seems to sport a glossy strip below the camera module with “Xtreme Imagination” text etched on it. The strip also mentions that the camera setup is co-engineered by Zeiss.

The model numbers and monikers of the Vivo X90 series were spotted recently. Furthermore, it is expected to be the final product launch by Vivo in 2022.