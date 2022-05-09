Vivo X80 series with 80W fast charging unveiled globally, Coming to India on May 18

Vivo X80 series is going to be launched in India on May 18, 2022. Now, ahead of its India launch, the company has unveiled it globally. The Vivo X80 series was debuted in China last month. The series includes two models- the vanilla Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro.

The global versions share similar specifications as the Chinese models. Both the devices have a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout for the selfie shooter, a large camera module on the back to house up to quad-camera lenses, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The phones are scheduled to launch in India later this month.

Key specifications include a 6.78-inch display, a 120Hz refresh rate, 80W fast charging support, 5G network connectivity, Android 12 based Funtouch OS custom skin out of the box, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Vivo X80 series price, sale details

The Vivo X80 comes in a single 12GB + 256GB model and is priced at RM 3499 (approx Rs 61,700), while the X80 Pro is priced at RM 4999 (approx Rs 88,100). The phones are up for pre-orders till May 13th. They come in Cosmic Black colour (the X80 also ships in Urban Blue colour). The company is offering Vivo TWS 2e earbuds, a phone case, 1-year battery protection extended warranty and 1 to 1 exchange as complimentary with the Vivo X80.

Vivo X80 Pro buyers get 50W wireless charging, a phone case, 1-year battery protection extended warranty and 1 to 1 exchange as complimentary.

Vivo X80 series Specifications

Vivo X80

Vivo X80 flaunts a 6.78-inch FHD+ E5 AMOLED display with 2400×1800 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1000nits brightness and MEMC. It runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 custom skin out of the box.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor paired with Mali-G710 10-core GPU. The chipset is aided by 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Vivo X80 house a triple camera setup on the back, including a 50MP Sony IMX866 primary sensor with OIS support, f/1.75 aperture, LED flash, a 12MP Sony IMX663 ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP 50mm telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom support. It has a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls on the front. The rear camera module comes with Zeiss T* coating and ZEISS optics, V1+ chip.

There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, stereo speakers, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data sync. Connectivity features include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS+GLONASS, and USB Type-C.It measures 164.95×75.23×8.30mm and weighs 206 grams.

Vivo X80 Pro

Vivo X80 Pro comes with the same 6.78-inch QHD+ E5 10-bit AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000Hz instant touch sampling rate, and MEMC. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with Adreno GPU for graphics. The phone packs 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. There is a slightly larger 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W wireless reverse charging.

As for the cameras, the Vivo X80 Pro has a quad-camera setup at the back, including a 50MP Samsung GNV sensor with f/1.57 aperture, OIS, a 48MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 12MP 50mm 2X portrait shooter with f/1.85 aperture and gimbal stabilisation, and an 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical and 60x digital zoom support. A 32MP snapper at the front takes care of selfie needs. There is a 32MP snapper on the front for selfies.

The Vivo X80 boots Android 12 with Funtouch 12 custom skin out of the box. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, USB Type-C audio, and CS43131 Hi-Fi AMP, stereo speakers. Connectivity features 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS (L1+L5 Dual Band) + GLONASS, and USB Type-C.

Also Read: Vivo Y15c with dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery silently launched in India