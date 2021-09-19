Vivo X70 series set to launch in India on September 30: Expected price, specifications

Vivo X70 series is scheduled to launch in India on September 30. The Vivo India website has set up a microsite for the launch event on its official website. Vivo X70 series was launched in China on September 9 and comes in three models — Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and Vivo X70 Pro+.

The microsite shows a poster of Vivo X70 Pro+ of the upcoming series which revealed that the phone will have a rectangular camera module with quad camera set up. The camera set up will come with Zeiss optics and gimbal camera.

Apart from this, the microsite does not reveal any more specifications about the upcoming series smartphones. A few days ago, Vivo X70 series was launched in china and is currently going on sale in China.

Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro Plus Price, availability

Vivo X70 is priced at Yuan 3,699 (around Rs 42,100) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and Yuan 3,999 (around Rs 45,500) for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Yuan 4,299 (around Rs 49,000) in China.

The price of Vivo X70 Pro is set at Yuan 4,299 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM+256GB version carries a price tag of Yuan 4,599 ( around Rs 52,400). The 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 4,799 (around Rs 54,700) and the top-end version 12GB RAM+512GB costs Yuan 5,299 (around Rs 57,000).

The price of the X70 Pro+ starts at Yuan 5,499 (around Rs 62,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Yuan 5,999 (around Rs 68,300) for the 12GB RAM +256GB storage configuration. The price of the 12GB RAM+512GB storage option is set at Yuan 6,999 (around Rs 79,700).

Vivo X70 and Vivo X70 Pro comes in three colour options –Black, Nebula, and White while the Vivo X70 Pro+ is offered in Black, Blue, and Orange colour options.

X70 Specifications

In china, Vivo X70 comes with a 6.56-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The display also has 19.8:9 aspect ratio, and HDR support. The phone runs on Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with max 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB onboard storage.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a primary 40MP primary Sony IMX766V sensor with an f/1.89 aperture lens along with a secondary 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 12MP portrait camera sensor. At the front, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone packs a 4,400mAh battery that supports 44W Flash Charge fast charging.

X70 Pro Specifications

Specifications of the X70 Pro available in the Chinese market have are mostly similar to Vivo X70, with the only major difference being the number of cameras in the rear.

The smartphone comes with the same 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 + support as the X70 model.

The phone comes with the Exynos 1080 SoC, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 onboard storage.

The phone features a quad camera setup that comprises of a 50 megapixels Sony IMX766V primary sensor along with two 12 megapixel sensors for ultra wide angle shots and portraits and and an 8MP periscope lens. At the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera as well.

The device is backed by a 4450mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

X70 Pro+ Specifications

The Vivo X70 Pro Plus is the top end variant of the Series and features a 6.78-inch QHD AMOLED display with 3200 x 1440p resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate on a 10-bit LTPO panel.

The display comes with a peak brightness of 1500 nits and a pixel density of 517 PPI.

Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 Plus that is paired with 8GB RAM and have 256GB onboard storage.

It is also available in a 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage variant.

The smartphone also has IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

It also features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 primary camera alongside a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 secondary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 12-megapixel portrait lens as well. The phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The X70 Pro+ packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports both 55W wired fast charging or 50W fast wireless charging.