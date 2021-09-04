Vivo X70 Pro price, specifications leaked ahead of its launch

Vivo has scheduled to launch its upcoming X70 in China on September 9. The series is expected to include three models — Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and Vivo X70 Pro+.

Now, the specifications of the upcoming Vivo X70 Pro has been leaked online ahead of its launch.

As per reports, the Vivo X70 Pro has been spotted on TENAA with some of its possible key specifications.

Tipster Digital Chat Station made the leak alongside render of Vivo X70 Pro on Weibe while the the pricing of the X70 Pro have leaked via a China Telecom website.

Vivo X70 Pro Price

The Vivo X70 Pro is expected to come in two storage variants such as the base 12GB + 256GB variant and the 12GB + 512GB variant which are tipped to be priced at CNY 4,999 (around Rs 56,600) and CNY 5499 (around Rs 62,200) respectively. It is tipped to launch in three colours options– Darkest, Monologue, Nebula.

Vivo X70 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X70 Pro is tipped to features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ hole-punch curved display with 120Hz refresh rate and 10bit colour depth.

It is expected to sport a quad rear camera setup in a rectangular module. The camera setup is listed to include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel periscope lens with 5x zoom.

At the front, the phone is likely to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The image shared by the tipster suggests that Vivo X70 Pro will have Zeiss-branded lens. It is seen to have a matte back panel finish. The two big sensors in the rear are seen to be situated one below the other, while the other two sit alongside each other inside the module.

Vivo X70 Pro may come backed with a 4,450mAh battery that will have 44W fast charging support. It is expected to be 7.99m thin and 185 grams in weigt.

The phone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Furthermore, another Chinese tipster has shared a poster on Weibo that also revealed some of the details of all three models.

Vivo X70 Pro+ is tipped to come in Black, Blue, and Orange colour options.

The phone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC and come with 50W fast charging support. It may feature a 2K display and is IP68 certified.

All the three models of the Vivo X70 series are shown with a centred hole-punch display on the leaked poster.