Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+ Price In India Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch On March 25

Vivo has set the launch date of Vivo X60 series in India on March 25. Now the price of Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro+ have been leaked online just days before the official launch.

The Vivo X60 series debuted in China with vanilla model Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and top-end model Vivo X60 Pro+ as the successors to the Vivo X50 series.

Vivo also hosted a launch in Malaysia on Monday where it launched the global versions of the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro. The Vivo X60 global variants have different specifications than the Chinese models.

Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+ price in India (expected):

Vivo hasn’t revealed the official launch prices of the X60 series smartphones in India yet. But the company did confirm that the launch event will be held on March 25.

Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has revealed the price of the upcoming Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+ smartphones.

The price of Vivo X60 is set at Rs 39,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 43,990.

The Vivo X60 Pro are tipped to be priced at Rs 49,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. While the Vivo X60 Pro+ is expected to be available at Rs 69,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Meanwhile, the global versions of the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro debuted in Malaysia with a price tag of MYR 2,699 (around Rs 47,400) and MYR 3,299 (around Rs. 58,000) respectively for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro specifications (Expected):

We expect the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro to have similar specifications as the global variant. So we expect the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro phones to come with Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.

The dual-SIM (Nano) phones may feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 19.8:9 aspect ratio. The phone is expected to have a resolution of 1,080 x 2,376 pixels.

However, the Vivo X60 don’t have curved edges like the Vivo X60 Pro. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor on both the smartphones.

Both the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro could be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. But the China variants of the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro come with Exynos 1080 SoC.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Vivo has launched the Vivo X60 Pro+ only in China.

As on the camera front, The global variants of the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro sport a triple camera setup on the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.48 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 13-megapixel sensor. The camera setup is backed by Zeiss optics and works with Gimbal Stabilisation 2.0.

On the front, the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro flaunts a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.45 lens for selfies and video call.

Vivo has provided a 4,300mAh battery on the vanilla X60, whereas the X60 Pro packs a 4,200mAh battery. Both phones come with 33W fast charging support.

The phone includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port connectivity options.

Sensors on board include ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.