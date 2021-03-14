Vivo X60 series smartphones will be launched in India on March 25. Now a new leak has revealed the colour and storage variants details.

Vivo is expected to include Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+ smartphones in its Vivo X60 series.

The leak was made by tipster Ishan Agarwal. The tipster tweeted the details heir colour and storage variants of the three smartphones.

Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+ colour and storage variant:

The vanilla base model, Vivo X60 is tipped to be available in Blue, Black colour options and it will have two memory configuration- 8GB RAM + 128 storage and 12GB RAM +256GB storage model.

Whereas the Vivo X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ is tipped to be available with a single storage variant As per the leaks, both of the smartphone will have a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model.

The storage will be launched in two colour options-Blue and Black colours while the Vivo X60 Pro+ will be available only in Black colour option.

Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+ Specification(Expected):

According to reports of Gizmochina, the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro will be powered by Exynos 1080 SoC and the Vivo X60 Pro+ will feature the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

All the three phones run on Android 11 and feature a 6.56-inch full-HD+ display with a hole-punch cut out in the top centre.

Vivo X60 Pro+ sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.57 lens, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 32-megapixel portrait shooter, and an 8-megapixel periscope camera. The phone has a 32-megapixel front camera inside a central hole-punch cutout.

The Vivo X60 Pro packs a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and OIS support, 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 13-megapixel portrait shooter, and an 8-megapixel periscope shooter. At the front, Vivo X60 Pro sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo X60 phone sports a triple camera setup on the back which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 13-megapixel portrait camera. Vivo X60 has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

The Vivo X60 series phone’s will have Zeiss optics, confirmed the company poster on twitter.

