Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo has launched the Curved Screen edition of Vivo X60 smartphone in the home country. This will be the latest addition to its X60 series. The series has already four phones in the lineup such as Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+, and Vivo X60t for the home market.

Vivo X60 Curved Display Pricing And Availability

The Vivo X60 Curved Screen edition comes in two storage configuration such as 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant that are priced at 3,299 Yuan (around Rs 37,387), 3,599 Yuan (around Rs 40,786), and 3,799 Yuan (around Rs 43,064), respectively.

The phone is set to go on its first sales on June 1 in China. The device will be available in three colors like Midnight Black, Shimmer Blue, and Shimmer White. The Exynos 1080 powered X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro+ have not released outside China.

There is no information on its availability in other regions.

Vivo X60 Curved Display Specifications

The Vivo X60 Curved Screen Edition is that it features a 6.56-inch Full HD+ OLED display with curved edges and up to 120Hz refresh rate. In comparison, the vanilla X60, which debuted back in December last year came with a 6.56-inch flat AMOLED screen.

The Vivo X60 Curved Screen edition’s display supports a 19.8:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+.

The other specifications of the newly announced Curved Screen Edition are the same as the original Vivo X60 phone.

The Vivo X60 Curved display edition is powered by the Exynos 1080 chipset just as the other X60 lineup phones. It phone comes with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

Apart from this, with memory fusion technology, Vivo offers 3 GB of additional RAM in the form of virtual memory on the X60 Curved Screen edition phone. The handset runs on OriginOS 1.0 based Android 11 OS.

The company has equipped the phone with a triple camera setup on the rear that includes a micro-gimbal assisted Sony IMX598 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens with 120-degree FOV, and a 13-megapixel portrait lens. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel front camera.

The handset packs a 4,300mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options of the device include dual SIM with 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-frequency GPS, and USB Type-C. The device also has an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

In terms of dimension, the device measures 158.57 x 73.24 x 7.59mm and weighs 176 grams.