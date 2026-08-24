Vivo X500 series confirmed to launch in September, to feature ZEISS Ultra Dynamic Camera

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Vivo has officially confirmed that Vivo X500, X500 Pro, and X500 Pro Max will be launched under its X500 series in September. The upcoming lineup will succeed the vivo X300 series.

Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao has confirmed that the upcoming phones of the new lineup will bring cinema-grade video recording capabilities.

The executive revealed that the X500 Pro models will feature a “ZEISS Ultra Dynamic Main Camera” built around a custom Phantom 900 sensor developed by Sony and vivo’s Blueprint imaging team.

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The said sensor is claimed to be capable of offering a 17EV dynamic range, while supporting 4K 240fps slow-motion and 4K 120fps HDR video recording.

The executive further revealed that the vivo X500 Pro Max’s main rear camera will support 3° optical image stabilisation. The phones are also said to offer CIPA 7.0 professional-grade stabilisation.

The series lineup is also expected to be equipped with better photography, performance, OS, and the display.

Also Read: Vivo T5 5G teased with a 3D curved display ahead of launch