Vivo X500 Pro Max design revealed ahead of launch this month

Advertisement

Vivo will unveil the next-generation X500 flagship series smartphones -X500, X500 Pro, and the X500 Pro Max in China on September 21. Ahead of launch, Vivo has revealed the design of the vivo X500 Pro Max. In addition, Vivo has also revealed several key features of the upcoming devices ahead of their launch.

vivo Product Vice President Huang Tao posted a image of the vivo X500 Pro Max on his Weibo page. The image has revealed the design of the vivo X500 Pro Max.

In the post, the smartphone was showcased in pretty silver and orange colour options.

Advertisement

The images of the device shows it carrying looks similar to the vivo X300 Ultra including the dual-tone rear panel and a large circular camera module. The rear camera unit houses three sensors and Zeiss branding along with an LED flash along the top-left edge of the rear panel.

Vivo has also confirmed that the vivo X500 Pro Max will also support a 400mm teleconverter as shown in the teaser image.

In addition, the brand also revealed it’s video capabilities in a video shared on Weibo.