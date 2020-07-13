New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has announced that it is going to launch premium flagship smartphone Vivo X50 series in the Indian market on July 16.

“Block your calendar, #vivoX50Series is launching on 16th July, 2020 at 12PM. #StayTuned Uncover the future of smartphone pro – photography,” the company said in a tweet.

The company is promoting this upcoming smartphone lineup by claiming the smartphone to be the “future of smartphone pro-photography.”

The series was launched in China last month with three models – the Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, and Vivo X50 Pro+. However, the smartphone maker had earlier confirmed that only the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro models would be launched in India.

The Vivo X50 and X50 Pro features same 6.56-inch fullHD+ (2376A-1080 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor which is clubbed with Adreno 620 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB/256GB storage.

Both smartphones were launched with Android 10 OS layered with Fun Touch OS 10 UI and houses a 32MP front facing camera.

The two smartphones differ in terms of rear camera setup and battery. While the Vivo X50 houses a quad camera setup of 48MP+ 13MP+8MP+5MP. As for the Vivo X50 Pro, the handset houses a 48MP+8MP+8MP +13MP.

The Vivo X50 comes backed by a 4,200mAh battery, whereas the Pro variant of the handset houses a 4,315mAh battery.

(Inputs from IANS)