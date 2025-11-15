Vivo X300, X300 Pro will launch in India on December 2, Will be offered with Telephoto Extender Kit

Vivo has confirmed that X300 series will launch in India on December 2 at 12pm IST. The X300 series will include Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro devices, and the company will offer Telephoto Extender Kit. Both devices will get Zeiss-tuned triple rear cameras.

For those who are unknown, the Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 were launched on October 13 in China and launched in Europe on October 30.

The launch of the devices can be viewed on the company’s YouTube channel as well as social media handles.

Reports had revealed that the Vivo X300 Pro is likely to be available in brown and black colour options.

The Vivo X300 offers 6.31-inch 1216x 2640 pixels flat Q10+ LTPO AMOLED display with refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The device is powered by 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. RAM on the device is up to 16GB and storage is up to 512GB. The device gets V3+ Imaging chip along with a Mali G1-Ultra GPU.

When it comes to photography, the Vivo X300 gets triple rear camera at the back. The device gets 200MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The device also offers 50MP periscope camera and 50MP ultrawide camera. The device packs a 5360mAh battery that supports 90W wired charging.

On the other hand, the Vivo X300 Pro gets 50MP primary camera + 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens+ 200MP telephoto camera.