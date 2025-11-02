Vivo X300 Ultra might be available for the global audience, know details

Advertisement

The Vivo X300 Ultra might be launching outside of China and this means that the global audience will be able to get their hands on the device. For those who are unknown, the Ultra model of the X series was reserved for the Chinese market. It seems that Vivo is changing its strategy for this year.

According to a report by GSMArena (citing the GSMA database), Vivo might be working on an international version of the X300 Ultra. The handset has appeared with a different model name and this does not match the usual naming scheme. The model name that we are discussing is V2562.

This news might be a good news for those wanted an Ultra model but had to settle for the Pro and standard version of the Vivo X devices.

According to multiple rumours, the Ultra model of the X300 series is expected to be a camera powerhouse. The device is said to offer two 200MP sensors in the rear camera module. The sensors are likely to be Sony’s new 200MP sensors which will be used in primary and telephoto cameras.