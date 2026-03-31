Vivo X300 Ultra launched as world’s first dual 200MP camera smartphone

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Vivo X300 Ultra has been launched as the world’s first phone to feature two 200MP cameras, one for the main sensor and another for periscope zoom. Vivo has partnered with Zeiss for the cameras.

This is also the first time the Ultra version of Vivo’s flagship X-series will make its way globally and in India. Tipster Abhishek Yadav says the X300 Ultra and a new X300 FE variant could arrive in India around May, although Vivo has not confirmed this yet.

Vivo X300 Ultra specs

Camera: 200MP main Zeiss camera with a 200MP periscope telephoto lens and a 50MP ultrawide

Display: 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Storage: 16GB RAM and 1TB storage

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Battery capacity: 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging

Vivo X300 Ultra, X300s pricing in ultra-flagship territory

The X300 Ultra uses a flat-edged frame around display.

Price

The Vivo X300 Ultra price starts at CNY 6,999 (around Rs 95,900) and goes up to CNY 8,999 (around Rs 1.23 lakh). This is the same starting price as the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Vivo is also offering camera accessories separately, including teleconverter bundles and a video kit developed with SmallRig. These are optional but add to the overall cost if you want to use the camera system more extensively.

It comes in Film Green, Silver Tone, and Black, covering everything from subtle finishes to more polished looks.