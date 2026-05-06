Vivo X300 Ultra 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

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Vivo has launched the X300 series including Vivo X300 Ultra 5G along with the Vivo X300 FE 5G in India. The Vivo X300 Ultra 5G is the top of the line option in the X300 series. It has been in teh talks after it’s launch in China a few days ago.

The X300 series, which now has X300, X300 FE, X300 Ultra 5 and X300 Pro 5G.

Vivo X300 Ultra 5G Price in India

The Vivo X300 Ultra 5G has a starting price of Rs 1,59,999 for the 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage in India. Meanwhile, the smartphone can be bought with the complete photography kit at a cost of Rs 2,09,999. The 400mm extender can be purchased for Rs 27,999 separately and the 200mm extender has a price tag of Rs 15,999.

The Vivo Imaging Grip Kit will cost Rs 11,999. It will be available from May 14, 2026. Vivo is offering a Rs 4,000 instant discount on the kit on purchase with select bank cards.

The device will be available in two colours named as Eclipse Black and Victory Green.

Vivo X300 Ultra 5G Specifications in India

Display:

6.82-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED

Camera:

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14mm ZEISS 50MP Sony LYTIA 818 sensor with OIS 35mm 200MP ZEISS Sony LYTIA 901 camera sensor with ZEISS T Coating, 85mm ZEISS Gimbal like stabilisation APO 200MP telephoto sensor.

Camera features:

ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 with 200mm equivalent zoom Bigger lens extender with 4.7x magnification support with 400mm zoom equivalent. Vivo Imaging Grip Kit paired with a built-in 2300mAh battery.

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 4 SoC

Battery:

Massive 6600mAh battery

100W FlashCharge

40W wireless FlashCharge

There’s a 5800mm ultra large VC cooling area.

Operating system

The phone will run on OriginOS 6 out of the box and will get 5 years of Android OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.

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