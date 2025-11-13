Vivo X300 series to launch soon in India, will offer Zeiss tuned camera setup

Advertisement

Vivo has already launched the X300 series across China and European markets, and now the manufacturer has revealed the launch details in India. Vivo India in its official post on X has revealed that Vivo X300 series will launch soon. The upcoming series will include X300 and X300 Pro devices.

The official Indian website of Vivo shows the X300 Pro in brown and X300 in red colour variants. Vivo will also offer Photographer Kit for the X300 series in India. These will be sold separately.

For those who are unknown, the Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 were launched on October 13 in China and launched in Europe on October 30.

Advertisement

The Vivo X300 offers 6.31-inch 1216x 2640 pixels flat Q10+ LTPO AMOLED display with refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The device is powered by 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. RAM on the device is up to 16GB and storage is up to 512GB. The device gets V3+ Imaging chip along with a Mali G1-Ultra GPU.

When it comes to photography, the Vivo X300 gets triple rear camera at the back. The device gets 200MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The device also offers 50MP periscope camera and 50MP ultrawide camera. The device packs a 5360mAh battery that supports 90W wired charging.