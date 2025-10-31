Vivo X300 launch in India to take place in December, will be offered in a unique colour option: leak

Vivo has recently launched Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 in global markets and if latest leaks are to be believed, it will launch soon in our country. Vivo X300 launch in India will take place in December mentioned a recent leak. The smartphone will be offered in a ‘Red colour option’ that will be exclusive for India, suggested the leak.

According to tipster Sanju Choudhary (who shared the render of the Vivo X300 in red colour), the launch of the device will take place in December. It will take place alongside Vivo X300 Pro. There is yet no confirmation from the side of Vivo about the launch of X300 and X300 Pro in India.

For those who are unknown, the Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 were launched on October 13 in China and launched globally on October 30. The specifications of both the smartphones are expected to offer specifications as the Chinese and European models.

The Vivo X300 offers 6.31-inch 1216x 2640 pixels flat Q10+ LTPO AMOLED display with refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The device is powered by 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. RAM on the device is up to 16GB and storage is up to 512GB. The device gets V3+ Imaging chip along with a Mali G1-Ultra GPU.

When it comes to photography, the Vivo X300 gets triple rear camera at the back. The device gets 200MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The device also offers 50MP periscope camera and 50MP ultrawide camera. The device packs a 5360mAh battery that supports 90W wired charging.