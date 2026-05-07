Vivo X300 FE (Fan Edition) launched in India

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Vivo has launched the Vivo X300 FE (Fan Edition) in India at a starting price of Rs 79,999. The device is placed in the premium section with features mainly focused on camera. The smartphone features a 6.31-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. It offers a 50MP main sensor with ZEISS optics, 6500mAh battery, 90W charging, and starts around Rs 79,999.

Vivo X300 FE specifications

Performance: Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, ensuring high-speed processing.

Display: 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals.

Camera: Triple rear camera system with a 50MP ZEISS main sensor (Sony IMX921), 50MP telephoto sensor, and 50MP front camera for high-quality imaging. It supports ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2.

Battery: A large 6500mAh battery supporting 90W wired and 40W wireless FlashCharge.

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Software & Security: Runs on Android 16 with OriginOS 6, with long-term security support.

Durability: IP68/IP69 ratings for superior water and dust resistance.

Pricing & Variants:

12GB RAM + 256GB: Approx Rs 79,999.

12GB RAM + 512GB: Approx Rs 89,999.

The phone aims to deliver a “compact flagship” experience with advanced photography tools, placing a strong emphasis on ZEISS-enabled camera features.