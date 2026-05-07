Vivo X300 FE (Fan Edition) launched in India
Vivo has launched the Vivo X300 FE (Fan Edition) in India in May 2026. The device is priced starting at Rs 79,999.
Vivo has launched the Vivo X300 FE (Fan Edition) in India at a starting price of Rs 79,999. The device is placed in the premium section with features mainly focused on camera. The smartphone features a 6.31-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. It offers a 50MP main sensor with ZEISS optics, 6500mAh battery, 90W charging, and starts around Rs 79,999.
Vivo X300 FE specifications
Performance: Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, ensuring high-speed processing.
Display: 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals.
Camera: Triple rear camera system with a 50MP ZEISS main sensor (Sony IMX921), 50MP telephoto sensor, and 50MP front camera for high-quality imaging. It supports ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2.
Battery: A large 6500mAh battery supporting 90W wired and 40W wireless FlashCharge.
Software & Security: Runs on Android 16 with OriginOS 6, with long-term security support.
Durability: IP68/IP69 ratings for superior water and dust resistance.
Pricing & Variants:
12GB RAM + 256GB: Approx Rs 79,999.
12GB RAM + 512GB: Approx Rs 89,999.
The phone aims to deliver a “compact flagship” experience with advanced photography tools, placing a strong emphasis on ZEISS-enabled camera features.