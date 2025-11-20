Vivo X300 and X300 Pro prices leaked ahead of launch in India

Advertisement

Vivo will be launching the X300 and X300 Pro devices in India on December 2. Both the devices will get Zeiss tuned rear camera setup. Even though the manufacturer is yet to reveal the prices of the devices, a popular tipster has revealed the expect price of the devices.

According to a post by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, the estimated price of Vivo X300 series and photography kit has been revealed. Vivo X300 will have a starting price of Rs 75,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Similarly, the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant and 16GB RAM+ 512GB storage variant cost Rs 81,999 and Rs 85,999 respectively.

The Vivo X300 Pro will be offered in a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant and costs Rs 1,09,999. The telephoto/photography kit is likely to cost Rs 19,999.

Recently, Oppo introduced Find X9 series in India and the brand launched a Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit with the devices. The kit costs Rs 29,999 while the Find X9 Pro costs Rs 109999 for the 16GB + 512GB configuration. On the other hand, the Find X9 launched in 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations and costs Rs 74,999 and Rs 84,999 respectively.