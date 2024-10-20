Vivo X200, X200 Pro devices go on sale, check the variants and prices

The Vivo X200 and X200 Pro Android smartphones are now on sale in China. The devices had been unveiled earlier. The devices are on sale in China via the official website of Vivo. On the other hand, the Vivo X200 mini is up for pre-order in China. Currently, the Vivo X200 line-up is exclusive for the China users. In India the series is expected to launch in December.

Vivo X200

The Vivo X200 is available in four storage variants and the price for the base variant starts from CNY 4299.

12GB + 256GB: CNY 4299 (Rs 50,890)

12GB + 512GB: CNY 4699 (Rs 55,625)

16GB + 512GB: CNY 4999 (Rs 59,175)

16GB + 1TB: CNY 5499 (Rs 59,175)

The Vivo X200 features a quad-curved 6.67” display and it is a 10-bit LTPS panel with HDR10+ support. The display can go up to 4500 nits and offers high-frequency PWM dimming for a flicker-free experience.

When it comes to camera specs, the X200 gets a 50MP 1/1.56″ Sony IMX921 sensor along with a 50MP IMX882 1/1.95″ sensor. The third camera on the smartphone is a 50MP 15mm ultra-wide camera. The cameras are present on the round camera island along with an LED flash.

In terms of battery, the device offers a 5,800mAh BlueVolt battery. This is an improvement over the X100 which gets a 5000mAh battery. The device gets a 90W wired charging. The display is a 6.67” display and it is smaller than X100 which had a 6.78” display.

Vivo X200 Pro

Just like the X200, the X200 Pro is available in four variants. However, this variant gets the Satellite Edition as the top-spec variant.

12GB + 256GB: CNY 5299 (Rs 62,730)

16GB + 512GB: CNY 5999 (Rs 71,015)

16GB + 1TB: CNY 6499 (Rs 76,935)

16GB + 1TB Satellite Edition: CNY 6799 (Rs 80,485)

The Vivo X200 Pro features a quad-curved 6.78” 10-bit LTPO AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. The display can go up to 4500 nits and offers high-frequency PWM dimming for a flicker-free experience.

When it comes to camera specs, the X200 gets a 50MP primary camera with 1/1.28″ sensor. The telephoto camera is a 200MP camera with 1/1.4″ sensor. The third camera on the smartphone is a 50MP 15mm ultra-wide camera. The cameras are present on the round camera island along with an LED flash.

In terms of battery, the device gets 6000mAh battery. The device gets a 90W wired charging support.