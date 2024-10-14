Vivo X200 with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC unveiled, know the specs of the device

Vivo has launched the Vivo X200 smartphone and the device gets a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC onboard. The device is the non-pro variant of the all models in the X200 series. The device also packs a Zeiss camera along with a very beautiful design.

Vivo X200 specifications

The Vivo X200 features a quad-curved 6.67” display and it is a 10-bit LTPS panel with HDR10+ support. The display can go up to 4500 nits and offers high-frequency PWM dimming for a flicker-free experience.

When it comes to camera specs, the X200 gets a 50MP 1/1.56″ Sony IMX921 sensor along with a 50MP IMX882 1/1.95″ sensor. The third camera on the smartphone is a 50MP 15mm ultra-wide camera. The cameras are present on the round camera island along with an LED flash.

In terms of battery, the device offers a 5,800mAh BlueVolt battery. This is an improvement over the X100 which gets a 5000mAh battery. The device gets a 90W wired charging. The display is 6.67” display and it is smaller than X100 which had 6.78” display.

The smartphone is rated IP69 and it offers protection against hot water jets. The X200 is based by OriginOS 5 and features Origin Island.

When it comes to RAM, the device gets up to 16GB of RAM. In terms of storage, the device gets 256GB, 512GB or 1TB options.

Price

The Vivo X200 has a base 12GB+256GB variant and it starts at CNY 4300 (₹51,000). On the other hand, the 12GB+512GB variant costs CNY 4700 and the 16GB+ 1TB variant costs CNY 5500. The device is offered in Sapphire Blue, Titanium Grey, Moonlight White and Carbon Black options.

