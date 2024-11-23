Vivo X200 series teased ahead of launch in India, know what to expect

Vivo X200 series will be launched in India very soon and the company has teased about it now. In India we will get X200, X200 Pro devices and not the X200 mini. The Vivo X200 mini is exclusive to China. Another important thing about the devices is that the colour options will be limited. The premium variant is likely to get a black color while the vanilla models are likely to get multiple colours.

We have mentioned the specifications of the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro devices below.

Vivo X200 features quad-curved 6.67” 10-bit LTPS display and HDR10+ support. The display can go up to 4500 nits and offers high-frequency PWM dimming for a flicker-free experience. The X200 gets a 50MP 1/1.56″ Sony IMX921 sensor along with a 50MP IMX882 1/1.95″ sensor. The third camera on the smartphone is a 50MP 15mm ultra-wide camera. The cameras are present on the round camera island along with an LED flash. The device offers a 5,800mAh BlueVolt battery with 90W wired charging support.

On the other hand, the Vivo X200 Pro gets quad-curved 6.78” 10-bit LTPO AMOLED display with HDR10+ support.

When it comes to camera specs, the X200 gets a 50MP primary camera with 1/1.28″ sensor. The telephoto camera is a 200MP camera with 1/1.4″ sensor. The third camera on the smartphone is a 50MP 15mm ultra-wide camera. The cameras are present on the round camera island along with an LED flash. In terms of battery, the device gets 6000mAh capacity battery with 90W wired charging support.